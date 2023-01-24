Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy receive first best actor Oscar nominations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy have received their first best actor Oscar nominations.

It was a strong showing for Irish talent at the nominations, with Paul Mescal also joining the pair in the top category as well as several nods for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, in-person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The best actor nomination continues Farrell’s successful awards season run, having been nominated for both a Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild gong for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The Irish star appears opposite long-time friend and colleague Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy – which is set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

Despite his long and impressive career, it is the first time English actor Nighy has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The nod comes for his turn in Living, in which he portrays a veteran civil servant who is inspired to make the most of his remaining days, following a life of tedium.

It is also Normal People star Mescal’s first Oscar nod, for his role in coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

Elsewhere, Irish talent was well-represented across major categories.

Gleeson was nominated for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside Barry Keoghan.

Kerry Condon also received a nod for her role in the film, which was nominated in the best directing category for McDonagh and best picture overall.

English actress Andrea Riseborough joined frontrunners Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh in the best actress category, following a grassroots awards season campaign.

Blanchett and Yeoh, who have both been recognised previously, earned nominations for Tar and Everything Everywhere All At Once, respectively.

Michelle Williams was also nominated for best actress, following a campaign to recognise her acclaimed performance as Mitzi, the piano-playing mother in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, rather than as a best supporting role.

The star-studded Oscars ceremony, due to be hosted by US talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.