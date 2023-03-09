What the papers say – March 9

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thursday’s newspapers continue to cover the Government’s small boats Bill after it emerged the EU has concerns it could breach human rights laws.

The Independent, the Daily Express, the i and The Guardian all report on Rishi Sunak’s “contentious” new migrant policy.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail focus on football commentator Gary Lineker’s criticism of the legislation with him vowing to “continue to speak up” despite facing backlash from his employer, the BBC.

Elsewhere, Matt Hancock was censored by the Cabinet Office over his concerns that the Covid-19 pandemic began with a lab leak in Wuhan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

While millions of people could be offered a new generation of weight-loss drugs under plans to turn the tide on obesity and get benefit claimants back to work, The Times says.

Metro splashes with the news the Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet has been christened with an official title.

Ministers are planning to tackle chronic shortages in the labour sector by opening the door to foreign workers, the Financial Times writes.

And the Daily Star features a story about a swearing parrot that has been banned from watching TV after it repeatedly told people to “f*** off”.