MSP behind Scottish assisted dying Bill ‘delighted’ at Commons vote

The MSP behind the Scottish Bill to introduce assisted dying said he is “delighted” after similar legislation passed its first hurdle at Westminster.

MPs voted 330 to 275 on Friday to approve Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.

While this will not affect the law in Scotland, where the issue is devolved to Holyrood, it has been welcomed by campaigners who want a similar change north of the border.

Liam McArthur’s Member’s Bill, which would allow certain terminally ill adults to request assistance to end their lives, is currently at the first of the Scottish Parliament’s three-stage process before it can become law.

Just as in Westminster, MSPs will have a free vote on the issue and there have already been divisions which cut across party lines.

The Scottish Parliament is expected to vote on the general principles of the Bill in late spring or early summer next year.

Reacting to the vote, Liberal Democrat Mr McArthur said: “I am delighted to see Kim Leadbeater’s Bill pass its first parliamentary hurdle.

“This debate has shown the UK Parliament at its best with thoughtful contributions from across the House and a vote which shows a clear recognition that the present blanket ban on assisted dying does not work and that more choice, alongside excellent palliative care, is what dying people need.

“It is clear that today’s vote reflects the wishes of the UK public, who overwhelmingly back a change in the law to offer choice and compassion.

“I am confident that MSPs in the Scottish Parliament will do the same when they vote at stage one on my Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.”

First Minister John Swinney has spoken of how he is finding it difficult to decide whether he should back the change, saying the issue “raises deeply significant moral questions”.

Some religious groups in Scotland have set out their strong opposition to the principle of assisted dying.

John Keenan, the bishop of Paisley and president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, said: “This is a sad day for the sick, the vulnerable and the disabled in society.

“Today’s vote strikes a blow against the foundational principle of medicine ‘do no harm’.

“Since parliamentarians have voted to create a category of people that the state will help to commit suicide, doctors will now be invited to help their patients to kill themselves.

“As we have seen across the world, once enacted these laws are rapidly and dangerously expanded.”

Previous attempts to change Scottish law around end-of-life assistance have not been successful.

Independent MSP Margo Macdonald brought forward similar proposals in 2010, with these rejected by 85 votes to 16 at stage one. A subsequent attempt by Green MSP Patrick Harvie to pass legislation was defeated by 82 votes to 36 in 2015.

With two Holyrood elections having taken place since then, Mr McArthur pointed out that about two-thirds of current MSPs have not yet had the opportunity to vote on the issue.

While the Lib Dem MSP’s Bill has the same overall purpose as Ms Leadbeater’s, there are a number of differences in the wording of the proposed laws.

The UK Bill makes terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of six months eligible for assisted dying if they are 18 or older.

The Scottish Bill sets the age limit at 16 and specifies that they “have an advanced and progressive disease, illness or condition from which they are unable to recover and that can reasonably be expected to cause their premature death”.

Both Bills require the approval of two doctors for assisted dying, but the UK Bill also requires the approval of a High Court judge.