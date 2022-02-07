Climate change Bill passes latest stage at Stormont

A climate change Bill has passed the consideration stage at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The proposed legislation passed its latest stage at Stormont late on Monday night following more than 20 hours of debate and votes on a long series of amendments.

The Bill was introduced by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots but has undergone a number of significant alterations following discussion by MLAs.

Key among these is a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Poots’ original Bill had proposed an aim for Northern Ireland to be 82% carbon neutral by 2050.

Welcoming the progression of the Bill, Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey said: “A clear majority of MLAs have made it clear that they support robust and ambitious climate legislation for Northern Ireland.

“We will have a net-zero Climate Change Act for Northern Ireland, in whatever form it takes, because people want it, and the climate emergency demands it.

“The Green Party NI has secured majority support for 12 significant amendments to the Bill, including ensuring that it includes a net-zero emissions target, a Just Transition Fund for Agriculture, and independent oversight in the form of a Northern Ireland Climate Commissioner.”

She added: “It was not so long ago that climate denial was rife in Stormont.

“I never thought we would see the day where we had such consensus across the political spectrum that action on climate change was urgent and necessary.

“The voice of the people has been heard. The will of the Assembly has been recorded.”

But Mr Poots has repeatedly criticised the changes made to his Bill, arguing that they will devastate agriculture in Northern Ireland.

He has said the decision by MLAs to support a stricter approach was “not achievable”.

The Bill must also pass through two further Assembly stages before it goes for Royal Assent.

Ms Bailey has proposed an alternative climate change Bill, which is also progressing through Stormont.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK which does not have its own climate legislation; however UK-wide targets do apply to the region.