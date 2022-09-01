Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Karen Hardy on former Strictly partner Bill Turnbull: ‘I owe him so much’

The pair danced together on the BBC One series in 2005.

Kerri-Ann Roper
Thursday 01 September 2022 13:16
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hardy wiped away tears as she remembered Bill Turnbull in a heartfelt tribute, saying he had been a mentor and crediting him with being a “legend of TV” (BBC News/PA Wire)
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hardy wiped away tears as she remembered Bill Turnbull in a heartfelt tribute, saying he had been a mentor and crediting him with being a “legend of TV” (BBC News/PA Wire)

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hardy wiped away tears as she remembered Bill Turnbull in a heartfelt tribute, saying he had been a mentor and crediting him with being a “legend of TV”.

The professional dancer, 52, was partnered with former BBC Breakfast presenter Turnbull, who has died aged 66, during her first stint on Strictly in 2005.

Turnbull was a contestant on the third series of the BBC One programme, becoming the seventh celebrity voted off, having danced alongside that year’s other famous faces including Gloria Hunniford, Patsy Palmer, Zoe Ball and the series winner, cricketer Darren Gough.

BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull and his dance partner Karen Hardy performing during Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 (BBC/PA)
(PA Media)

Speaking to BBC News from New Zealand, Hardy was tearful as she reminisced about Turnbull, who was a fixture on the BBC Breakfast sofa and screens for 15 years before his departure from the corporation in 2016.

Recommended

Describing him as “such a gentleman, such a mentor, life-changing for me”, she recalled their first Strictly meeting.

She said: “When I met him, I had had an incredible career, I had been dancing for, gosh, 20-odd years, I’d won some of the biggest titles in the world and I had long retired.

“And out of the blue, I got this phone call from the BBC saying, ‘I’m not sure if you’ve heard about this TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, but we’d love to have you on it’.”

Describing the secrecy surrounding first meeting her Strictly partner, she said: “I was driven out in a BBC car, out into I don’t know, (what) seemed like a forest.

“There was this beautiful driveway we drove up to and all the way along I’m going, ‘What have I done? I’m coming out of retirement. I’ve won these titles. What am I doing?’

“And I didn’t know who would be behind this door, and I remember standing there and this gruff voice came out from behind going, ‘Good Lord, can we please just get on and get this over with?’

“And then I met this man that turned out to be my mentor, friend, gosh, so much he ended up being and I owe him so much because it was from that first show and my debut on TV that he made TV magical.

“He told me what it was about. He shared all the magic.”

Hardy became emotional as she spoke about Turnbull, adding: “For him, it was all about the truth and I remember him saying… he taught me about the news and it was always about seeking the truth and finding the truth no matter what.”

Recommended

A message on Strictly’s official Twitter account said: “Sending heartfelt condolences to Bill Turnbull’s family and friends.

“A truly brilliant broadcaster turned ballroom dancer when he joined us on series three of Strictly.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in