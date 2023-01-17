Billboard ad campaign launched to tackle antisemitism
The Campaign Against Antisemitism has put up posters in nine cities across the UK.
The first ever UK billboard advert campaign against antisemitism has been launched by a leading Jewish charity.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism has put up posters in nine cities which show Jewish Britons alongside the words: “Why am I 500% more likely to suffer hate crime?”
The posters will remain in the cities – including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow – for two weeks, including for Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.
A Holocaust survivor who has been left “sickened” by attacks on Jews in modern Britain will appear on the posters alongside recent immigrants to the UK and a member of the ultra-orthodox community, who are often more vulnerable to attacks.
It is the first time a member of the ultra-orthodox Charedi community will feature on a billboard in the UK.
The charity is calling on people to stand with British Jews after recent Home Office figures showed they are 500% more likely to be the victim of a hate crime than members of any other faith group.
Supporters of the campaign are urged to use the #StandWithJews hashtag on social media to highlight their backing for it.
British Jews will highlight their own experiences of antisemitism using the #BecauseImJewish hashtag.
Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “People are utterly appalled when we tell them quite how much Jews are targeted by hate crime.
“The UK is a fundamentally decent and tolerant place, and one of the best countries in the world to live as a Jew, but we still suffer racism and attacks every day simply because we are Jewish.
“Jews make up barely 0.5% of the national population and the solidarity of good people who are willing to stand up to hatred and #StandWithJews means a great deal to our community and shows the racists that they cannot win.”