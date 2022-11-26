Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Statue of football great Billy McNeill unveiled in his home town

McNeill played for Celtic his whole career.

Lucinda Cameron
Saturday 26 November 2022 17:00
Liz McNeill beside a bronze statue of her late husband and former Celtic captain and manager Billy McNeill (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liz McNeill beside a bronze statue of her late husband and former Celtic captain and manager Billy McNeill (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

A statue of former Celtic captain Billy McNeill has been unveiled in his home town.

McNeill, who was captain of the famous Lisbon Lions side, died in April 2019 at the age of 79 after suffering dementia.

His widow Liz and members of the Billy McNeill Commemoration Committee unveiled the statue in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

The watching crowd also included former Celtic players Frank McAvennie, John Fallon, Jim Craig, John Clark, Danny McGrain and Tommy Boyd.

In a Facebook post ahead of the unveiling, the committee wrote: “The boy from Abbotsford Place barely 150 yards from the statue site and who went on to be one of the most respected gentlemen in world football will finally get the recognition that he has so earned and deserved in his boyhood town of Bellshill and Mossend.”

Recommended

McNeill played for Celtic his whole career and was captain of the Lisbon Lions side which won the European Cup in 1967.

He joined Celtic in 1957 from junior side Blantyre Victoria and made 790 appearances over 18 seasons. The defender also won 29 caps for Scotland.

He had two spells as Celtic manager spanning nearly 10 years and won 31 trophies during his long association with the club.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in