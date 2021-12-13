In video: Chocolate elf Benny weighs in at a whopping 8kg
Benny was made from the equivalent of 178 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.
Cadbury World chocolatiers have created an 8kg Christmas elf made out of chocolate to celebrate the festive period.
Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban made the impressive piece at the Birmingham attraction.
Standing half a metre tall, the elf, which has been nicknamed Benny, was made from the equivalent of 178 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.
