Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham
West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene in Witton, north Birmingham.
A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors.
West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton.
The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please be aware that we have a large incident within the Witton area of Birmingham.
“We have eight fire engines in attendance tackling the incident.
“Please try and avoid the area while we bring the incident under control.”
WMFS described the blaze as “a large industrial fire” and said road closures and diversions were in place.
The force warned people living in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.
