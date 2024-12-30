Man wrongly convicted of Birmingham pub bombings dies at age of 80
Paddy Hill was among a group which became known as the Birmingham Six.
A man who was wrongly convicted of IRA attacks on pubs in Birmingham in 1974 has died at the age of 80.
Paddy Hill was among a group of men from Northern Ireland jailed for the atrocity who became known as the Birmingham Six.
Some 21 people were killed in explosions at two Birmingham city centre pubs in November 1974.
The Birmingham Six spent almost two decades in prison for the bombings before their convictions were quashed in 1991.
The Miscarriages of Justice Organisation (MOJO) said that Mr Hill died peacefully at home in Ayrshire being cared for by his wife Tara on Monday morning.
In a statement, the group said: “Our organisation MOJO, started by Paddy with his own compensation (itself never adequate reparation for his experience) exists for no other reason than to struggle to put right the consequences of other wrongful convictions.
“We share the belief of his lawyer and friend Gareth Peirce that Paddy was quite simply, the bravest of the brave.
“We have all been profoundly affected by the privilege of encountering the extraordinary strength and determination of Paddy’s life and spirit.”
Just three of the Birmingham Six are still living, including Gerry Hunter, John Walker and Billy Power.
Hugh Callaghan died in 2023 and Richard McIlkenny died in 2006.