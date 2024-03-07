Dogs wearing colourful coats and scarves descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dogs wearing colourful coats, scarves and leg warmers have descended on the city of Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts.

The furry competitors arrived at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) with wagging tails and eager faces on Thursday, braving a chilly start to the morning on the first day of the contest.

One poodle wore a bright pink chunky scarf around its neck while another opted for a fuzzy green coat paired with pink hair accessories to wow the judges with a pop of colour.

Three Italian greyhounds wore a selection of bright-coloured coats to keep out the cold while others donned rainbow-patterned leg warmers.

Running from March 7-10 this year, the annual competition will see thousands of dogs take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations in a bid to take home the trophy.

A selection of agility and jumping tasks are on the agenda for the first day of the show, as well as a heelwork to music competition, obedience challenges and a West Midlands police dog display, among other events.

The jam-packed day will also include the judging of a variety of dog breeds, including a miniature schnauzer, an English toy terrier, a Japanese spitz and a chow chow.