In Pictures: Dogs descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2022
Crufts takes place at the NEC between March 10 and 13.
Dogs of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.
Arriving in onesies and doggy booties, hounds from bearded collies to miniature poodles kicked off the world-famous show on Thursday.
More than 20,000 dogs have entered Crufts this year, with over 200 breeds set to compete for the ultimate title, Best In Show.
The event is held annually in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre.
This year’s four-day event will see 1,843 dogs from overseas entered into the show.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.