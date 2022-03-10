In Pictures: Dogs descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2022

Crufts takes place at the NEC between March 10 and 13.

PA Reporter
Thursday 10 March 2022 12:12
A woman walks miniature poodles into the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
A woman walks miniature poodles into the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dogs of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.

Arriving in onesies and doggy booties, hounds from bearded collies to miniature poodles kicked off the world-famous show on Thursday.

Bearded collies arrive at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
A woman holds a Shih Tzu, on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 20,000 dogs have entered Crufts this year, with over 200 breeds set to compete for the ultimate title, Best In Show.

Recommended

These Saint Bernards were dressed to impress (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
This Hungarian Puli looked to be enjoying the ride (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

The event is held annually in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre.

Pyrenean Mountain Dog Boris was next to arrive (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
Looks like a windy morning in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

This year’s four-day event will see 1,843 dogs from overseas entered into the show.

Recommended

This Great Dane led the way (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
A couple of Dogue de Bordeaux were eager to see the show (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in