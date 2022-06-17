Edward helps put finishing touches to Commonwealth Games medals
The Earl of Wessex was in Birmingham, which is hosting the 11-day competition from late July.
The Earl of Wessex has helped put the finishing touches to gold medals for Commonwealth Games athletes during a visit to Birmingham.
Edward, a vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was visiting as the city prepares to host the 11-day competition from late July.
He began the day in the Jewellery Quarter, where family firm Toye, Kenning and Spencer were producing medals.
The earl worked alongside staff to stamp and polish the gold medals, discussing them with their student designers from Birmingham City University’s jewellery school.
He then presented uniforms and accreditation to some of the 14,000 volunteers and staff who will work throughout the games.
Edward was given his own Commonwealth Games uniform, which was designed by Birmingham students and is said to have been inspired by the city’s architecture and cultural heritage.
He also opened the city’s Platinum Jubilee Walkway and visited a number of the landmarks that lie along the 14-mile route.
These included the Chamberlain Clock, which commemorates former mayor of Birmingham Joseph Chamberlain, and Birmingham Canal.
The earl’s final stop along the walkway was at Centenary Square, where a clock is counting down the days to the games, to unveil a plaque declaring the route open.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.