Teenager fatally stabbed in Birmingham ‘died in case of mistaken identity’

A teenage boy stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre died in a case of mistaken identity, police believe.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died from his injuries after he was stabbed in Victoria Square on Saturday.

His family have issued a photo of him, but asked for privacy while they grieve.

Detectives believe the stabbing was not gang-related, but have not yet made any arrests.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, of West Midlands Police, said: “This is a tragic case of a young man being killed in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

“We are still trying to establish the motive and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area just before 3.30pm yesterday.

“We are especially looking for any photos or video footage from the surrounding area which may help us identify those responsible.

“If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence.”

Contact the force online or on 101 quoting log 2619 of 20/1/24 with information.