Firefighters from across city tackle boatyard blaze

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

No one was hurt in a fire which engulfed a canal-side, boatyard workshop, West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed.

Crews from seven fire stations attended the fire at the premises on the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal in Highters Heath, Birmingham, after it was reported to the emergency services at 3am on Tuesday.

A fire service statement said investigations had confirmed that the blaze started accidentally.

The statement said: “Crews from Billesley, Kings Norton, Highgate, Bournbrook, Hay Mills, Solihull and Aston responded.

“A hydraulic aerial platform was also sent to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. There were no casualties or injuries.

“We revisited the scene this morning to damp down hotspots. Further revisits are planned throughout the day.”