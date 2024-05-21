Jump to content

Firefighters from across city tackle boatyard blaze

Nobody was injured in the fire, which started accidentally, in Limekiln Lane, Birmingham.

Matthew Cooper
Tuesday 21 May 2024 11:51
A view of the damage following a fire which engulfed a canal side boatyard workshop in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
A view of the damage following a fire which engulfed a canal side boatyard workshop in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

No one was hurt in a fire which engulfed a canal-side, boatyard workshop, West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed.

Crews from seven fire stations attended the fire at the premises on the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal in Highters Heath, Birmingham, after it was reported to the emergency services at 3am on Tuesday.

A fire service statement said investigations had confirmed that the blaze started accidentally.

The statement said: “Crews from Billesley, Kings Norton, Highgate, Bournbrook, Hay Mills, Solihull and Aston responded.

“A hydraulic aerial platform was also sent to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. There were no casualties or injuries.

“We revisited the scene this morning to damp down hotspots. Further revisits are planned throughout the day.”

