Man fighting for life after house destroyed in Birmingham explosion

A man is in a life-threatening condition and a house has been destroyed after an explosion in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

One house has been destroyed and several others have been significantly damaged as well as nearby cars, the force said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said people at the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house but he had “very significant injuries” and was taken to hospital.

Four other men suffered minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene, WMAS added.

A spokesperson said: “A man was helped from the property by people at the scene but had suffered very serious injuries.

“After assessment and treatment at the scene, he was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT team travelling with the ambulance.

“His condition on arrival at hospital was described as life threatening.

“Four further men have been assessed by ambulance crews for minor conditions but have been discharged at the scene.

“Members of the Hazardous Area Response Team continue to work with specialist firefighters at the scene.”

Footage on social media showed flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.

Aerial shots shared on Twitter also showed flames billowing into the sky.

Emergency services said evacuations were taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said West Midlands Police, WMAS, Cadent Gas and the National Grid were all working to manage the incident.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer were among the resources sent to the scene.

Rick Payne, a city councillor for the ward, heard a “massive explosion” while watching television shortly after 8.30pm, and walked across to Dulwich Road to see what had happened.

A property on Dulwich Lane, Kingstanding, has been destroyed (West Midlands Fire Service/PA) (PA Media)

He said: “I recognised that as probably most likely to be a gas explosion.

“The police are just saying that there’s quite a lot of houses damaged as a result – probably up to five or six houses.

“The house itself, where the explosion occurred, has physically been destroyed. Houses either side have, partially. Then the houses further along the street have been damaged collaterally from the blast.”

A man “put his own life at risk” by running into a burning house to save someone inside after the explosion, according to his cousin.

Callum Attwood’s cousin Reece wrote on Twitter: “What happened in Kingstanding tonight is devastating… my cousin saved a life! He’s a hero. I’m so proud of him.

“Get this spread round Twitter!! His actions, Braveness and courage to do what someone else wouldn’t do and put his own life at risk to save a life! Hero CALLUM ATTWOOD.”

West Midlands Police tweeted: “Thank you for all you kind words. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this.

“Emergency workers form all services and the energy companies are working really hard in very difficult circumstances.

“Thanks to people who have helped shocked and injured neighbours.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We have sent three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, @wmcareteam @WMASHART and a NILO to the scene.”

WMFS tweeted: “Six fire crews are in attendance at this incident involving an explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding. Please avoid the area at this time.”