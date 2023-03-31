Calls for calm after man, 73, attacked walking home from mosque during Ramadan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 73-year-old man attacked while walking home from a mosque during Ramadan have called for calm while police investigations continue.

The worshipper was kicked to the ground where he hit his head during the assault in York Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, at 11pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken hand and cuts to his face, but has since been discharged.

Two 16-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the attack are still being held for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

...we're linking in with faith leaders and working with street stewards from local mosques to reassure the community. Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick

In a statement released through the force, the victim’s family said: “We would ask for the public to be calm and that they help the police with their investigation.”

Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick said: “We understand the concern this has caused within the community, especially those observing the holy month of Ramadan.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received, and we’re linking in with faith leaders and working with street stewards from local mosques to reassure the community.

“We’ll continue to have increased patrols and a visible presence to provide reassurance.”

The force said there was nothing to suggest any link to an attack last week on another elderly man who was set alight in the Edgbaston area of the city while walking home from a mosque.