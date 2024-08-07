Man denies possessing offensive weapon at Birmingham counter-protest

Support truly

A 46-year-old man seen carrying a wooden stick on TV coverage of a counter-protest in Birmingham has pleaded not guilty to possessing it as an offensive weapon.

Shehraz Sarwar will face trial next month at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after claiming he had a “reasonable excuse” to carry the item as a religious staff.

The charge against him alleges that he was in possession of the stick, which had cord wrapped around it, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse at a gathering in Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green, at about 5pm on Monday.

Sarwar’s court appearance came as the West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster issued a call for people to stand together and to avoid protests and gatherings in the region.

My advice to everyone, is that I strongly urge you to avoid gathering at any events and that you allow the police to carry out their essential duties, on behalf of the public Police and crime commissioner Simon Foster

A 20-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court was told Sarwar, from Saltley, was identified by neighbourhood officers from a Sky News still.

The hearing was told Sarwar claims to have carried the stick locally for more than 11 years and to be a “well-known character” in the Saltley and Alum Rock areas.

Sarwar, who is not accused of any involvement in violent disorder, said “I never done nothing, judge” and “Give me a chance” as he was remanded in custody until a second bail hearing on August 15.

A trial date was set for September 23.

West Midlands Police are investigating other incidents connected to disorder in the area around the Belchers Lane counter-protest, including an attack on a drinker outside a pub in Yardley which did not result in serious injuries.

A car was also attacked after social media rumours of a far-right protest in the area proved to be false.

Some businesses in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter closed early on Wednesday, or were boarded up, ahead of further expected protests.

Mr Foster said in a statement: “I appreciate and understand, that there are serious concerns across the West Midlands, as a consequence of the disgraceful scenes of disorder and violence, that have taken place across the country.

“My clear expectation of West Midlands Police is that: Firstly, police officers and staff will do all that is within their power, to keep people and communities safe and secure.

“Secondly, at all times, policing is without fear or favour and anyone, whoever they are, if they engage in disorder or violence, will be held to account and will face the consequences of their criminal activity.

“I want to make it clear that there is no place for division, hate or racism and it will not be tolerated in the West Midlands.

“My advice to everyone, is that I strongly urge you to avoid gathering at any events and that you allow the police to carry out their essential duties, on behalf of the public.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand together.”