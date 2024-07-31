Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Skeleton of baby found under floorboards apparently ‘undisturbed for years’

The human remains were found on Monday morning in an upstairs room at an address in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland.

Katie Dickinson
Wednesday 31 July 2024 15:36
Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The skeleton of a baby found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation appears to have been “undisturbed for a number of years”, police have said.

The human remains were found on Monday morning in an upstairs room at an address in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, in County Durham.

On Wednesday, Durham Constabulary said it had finished searching the building and no other human remains were present.

Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A spokesman said: “Detectives are waiting for the results of forensic analysis, however initial indications appear to suggest that the baby was full term and had been undisturbed for a number of years.”

They added: “The body of the baby has now been recovered from the scene and has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where a post-mortem examination will be held on Friday morning.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in