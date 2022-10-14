Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Second man charged in connection with Bishopsgate knife attack

City of London Police have charged Tyrone Dean, 23, with two counts of robbery and three counts of grievous bodily harm.

Laura Parnaby
Friday 14 October 2022 18:21
Police officers at the scene after three people have been taken to hospital following a knife attack (James Manning/PA)
Police officers at the scene after three people have been taken to hospital following a knife attack (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A second man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery and knife attack in Bishopsgate, central London, which left three people needing hospital treatment and three more injured.

Tyrone Dean, 23, of Willow Walk, Haringey, north London, has been charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident on October 6, City of London Police said.

He also faces two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B controlled drug.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender.

She has since been bailed, while Dean is being held in custody.

Recommended

Another man, Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, was also previously charged over the alleged attack.

He is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

Parkinson is accused of slashing a man’s face, which required 52 stitches.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in