Provisional council election declaration times

Here is a list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on Thursday in England, with results expected from the early hours on Friday.

The list contains all 230 local authorities with elections, and is arranged alphabetically.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change. They all relate to Friday.

ALPHABETICAL

1 Amber Valley 19:002 Arun 16:303 Ashfield 05:304 Ashford 16:005 Babergh 16:006 Barnsley 15:007 Basildon 01:308 Basingstoke & Deane 17:009 Bassetlaw 05:3010 Bath & North East Somerset 04:0011 Bedford 17:0012 Blaby 16:0013 Blackburn with Darwen 13:3014 Blackpool 15:0015 Bolsover 04:0016 Bolton 04:0017 Boston 03:0018 Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 18:0019 Bracknell Forest 13:3020 Bradford 16:3021 Braintree 04:0022 Breckland 15:0023 Brentwood 02:0024 Brighton & Hove 17:0025 Broadland 13:0026 Bromsgrove 16:0027 Broxbourne 00:3028 Broxtowe 16:3029 Burnley 13:3030 Bury 17:0031 Calderdale 15:0032 Cambridge 16:0033 Cannock Chase 13:0034 Canterbury 15:0035 Castle Point 01:3036 Central Bedfordshire 17:0037 Charnwood 17:0038 Chelmsford 17:0039 Cherwell 16:3040 Cheshire East 20:0041 Cheshire West & Chester 19:0042 Chesterfield 16:0043 Chichester 16:3044 Chorley 02:0045 Colchester 03:0046 Cotswold 03:0047 Coventry 04:0048 Crawley 13:3049 Dacorum 04:3050 Darlington 15:0051 Dartford 18:0052 Derby 18:0053 Derbyshire Dales 15:0054 Dover 16:0055 Dudley 03:0056 Eastbourne 17:0057 East Cambridgeshire 15:0058 East Devon 14:0059 East Hampshire 17:3060 East Hertfordshire 05:0061 Eastleigh 03:1062 East Lindsey 11.3063 East Riding of Yorkshire 15:0064 East Staffordshire 14:0065 East Suffolk 18:0066 Elmbridge 14:3067 Epping Forest 15:0068 Epsom & Ewell 17:0069 Erewash 15:0070 Exeter 03:3071 Fenland 13:3072 Folkestone & Hythe 13:3073 Forest of Dean 14:3074 Fylde 16:3075 Gateshead 12:3076 Gedling 17:3077 Gravesham 16:0078 Great Yarmouth 16:0079 Guildford 18:0080 Halton 01:3081 Harborough 16:0082 Harlow 01:3083 Hart 02:3084 Hartlepool 01:3085 Havant 02:3086 Herefordshire 12:0087 Hertsmere 03:3088 High Peak 17:3089 Hinckley & Bosworth 04:3090 Horsham 17:0091 Hyndburn 14:0092 Ipswich 02:0093 King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 18:0094 Kingston-upon-Hull 03:0095 Kirklees 15:0096 Knowsley 13:0097 Lancaster 17:3098 Leeds 17:0099 Leicester 17:00100 Lewes 17:00101 Lichfield 14:00102 Lincoln 03:00103 Liverpool 17:00104 Luton 16:00105 Maidstone 13:30106 Maldon 15:00107 Malvern Hills 16:00108 Manchester 11:45109 Mansfield 14:00110 Medway 06:30111 Melton 16:00112 Mid Devon 18:00113 Middlesbrough 15:00114 Mid Suffolk 16:00115 Mid Sussex 19:00116 Milton Keynes 15:00117 Mole Valley 18:00118 Newark & Sherwood 14:30119 Newcastle-upon-Tyne 02:00120 New Forest 18:00121 North Devon 04:00122 North East Derbyshire 16:10123 North East Lincolnshire 02:30124 North Hertfordshire 14:00125 North Kesteven 17:00126 North Lincolnshire 03:00127 North Norfolk 03:30128 North Somerset 15:30129 North Tyneside 13:00130 North Warwickshire 13:00131 North West Leicestershire 03:00132 Norwich 16:00133 Nottingham 16:30134 Oadby & Wigston 15:30135 Oldham 16:00136 Pendle 16:00137 Peterborough 03:00138 Plymouth 04:00139 Portsmouth 02:30140 Preston 14:30141 Reading 03:30142 Redcar & Cleveland 16:00143 Redditch 02:00144 Reigate & Banstead 14:15145 Ribble Valley 16:00146 Rochdale 15:00147 Rochford 02:00148 Rossendale 13:00149 Rother 18:00150 Rugby 14:00151 Runnymede 14:00152 Rushcliffe 16:00153 Rushmoor 01:00154 Rutland 16:00155 Salford 03:30156 Sandwell 02:00157 Sefton 02:00158 Sevenoaks 15:00159 Sheffield 15:00160 Slough 16:00161 Solihull 12:30162 Southampton 17:00163 South Derbyshire 17:00164 Southend-on-Sea 04:00165 South Gloucestershire 07:00166 South Hams 15:00167 South Holland 03:00168 South Kesteven 06:00169 South Norfolk 13:00170 South Oxfordshire 16:30171 South Ribble 18:00172 South Staffordshire 18:30173 South Tyneside 02:00174 Spelthorne 18.15175 Stafford 16:00176 Staffordshire Moorlands 16:00177 St Albans 16:00178 Stevenage 02:30179 Stockport 16:30180 Stockton-on-Tees 17:00181 Stoke-on-Trent 06:30182 Stratford-on-Avon 13:00183 Sunderland 01:30184 Surrey Heath 15:00185 Swale 17:00186 Swindon 16:00187 Tameside 06:00188 Tamworth 02:00189 Tandridge 15:00190 Teignbridge 14:30191 Telford & Wrekin 05:00192 Tendring 05:00193 Test Valley 18:00194 Tewkesbury 14:00195 Thanet 17:00196 Three Rivers 16:30197 Thurrock 02:00198 Tonbridge & Malling 16:30199 Torbay 14:00200 Torridge 14:00201 Trafford 18:00202 Tunbridge Wells 15:00203 Uttlesford 16:00204 Vale of White Horse 16:00205 Wakefield 17:30206 Walsall 12:30207 Warwick 13:00208 Watford 15:00209 Waverley 18:00210 Wealden 15:00211 Welwyn Hatfield 14:00212 West Berkshire 18:00213 West Devon 14:00214 West Lancashire 16:00215 West Lindsey 05:30216 West Oxfordshire 16:00217 West Suffolk 15:00218 Wigan 17:00219 Winchester 18:00220 Windsor & Maidenhead Royal 05:00221 Wirral 17:00222 Woking 16:30223 Wokingham 15:00224 Wolverhampton 16:30225 Worcester 02:30226 Worthing 12:30227 Wychavon 15:00228 Wyre 16:00229 Wyre Forest 17:00230 York 20:00