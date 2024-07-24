Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House fire which killed couple not suspicious, police say

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, died in the blaze in Blackpool.

Eleanor Barlow
Wednesday 24 July 2024 16:06
The fire in Blackpool is not being treated as suspicious (Peter Byrne/PA)
The fire in Blackpool is not being treated as suspicious (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A house fire in which a couple died and their two young children had to be rescued is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, died following the blaze which started at around 2.30am on Wednesday July 17 on Peter Street, in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Their sons, aged six and 21-months-old, were taken to hospital.

Danielle Bamber died in the fire (Lancashire Police/PA)
Danielle Bamber died in the fire (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

While the six-year-old did not sustain any serious injuries and was discharged, his younger brother remains in hospital in a poorly condition a week later, Lancashire Police said.

On Wednesday, the force confirmed the blaze was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said a file would be passed to the coroner in due course following a comprehensive investigation by officers from the force major investigation team, working alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and other experts.

Detective Chief Inspector John McNamara said: “This has been a harrowing investigation which I know has had a profound impact for everyone involved. Nonetheless, they have worked diligently and professionally to understand how this devastating blaze occurred.

“We are now satisfied that this is not a criminal investigation and are in the process of preparing a file for HM coroner.”

The spokesman said there had been “speculation around potential third-party involvement” and it was hoped the update would put an end to any uncertainty.

Joshua Pearson was killed in the blaze (Lancashire Police/PA)
Joshua Pearson was killed in the blaze (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Following the fire, neighbour Kara-Marie Pearson told how her partner, Jake Hartill, saved a young boy after smashing a glass panel in the front door of the home which was engulfed in flames.

Ms Pearson said: “I heard this almighty bang and I looked out my bedroom window and the whole downstairs was literally in flames.

“You couldn’t even see it, it was pure orange. It was like an explosion.

“All I could hear was the dad screaming out, ‘Help! Help! Help!’”

She said her partner used a bat to smash the glass panel in the front door to lift the boy to safety.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in