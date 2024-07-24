House fire which killed couple not suspicious, police say

Support truly

A house fire in which a couple died and their two young children had to be rescued is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, died following the blaze which started at around 2.30am on Wednesday July 17 on Peter Street, in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Their sons, aged six and 21-months-old, were taken to hospital.

While the six-year-old did not sustain any serious injuries and was discharged, his younger brother remains in hospital in a poorly condition a week later, Lancashire Police said.

On Wednesday, the force confirmed the blaze was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said a file would be passed to the coroner in due course following a comprehensive investigation by officers from the force major investigation team, working alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and other experts.

Detective Chief Inspector John McNamara said: “This has been a harrowing investigation which I know has had a profound impact for everyone involved. Nonetheless, they have worked diligently and professionally to understand how this devastating blaze occurred.

“We are now satisfied that this is not a criminal investigation and are in the process of preparing a file for HM coroner.”

The spokesman said there had been “speculation around potential third-party involvement” and it was hoped the update would put an end to any uncertainty.

Following the fire, neighbour Kara-Marie Pearson told how her partner, Jake Hartill, saved a young boy after smashing a glass panel in the front door of the home which was engulfed in flames.

Ms Pearson said: “I heard this almighty bang and I looked out my bedroom window and the whole downstairs was literally in flames.

“You couldn’t even see it, it was pure orange. It was like an explosion.

“All I could hear was the dad screaming out, ‘Help! Help! Help!’”

She said her partner used a bat to smash the glass panel in the front door to lift the boy to safety.