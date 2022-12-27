Jump to content

Man, 47, arrested after elderly woman found dead in Blackpool

A 47-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Luke O'Reilly
Tuesday 27 December 2022 16:32
Police are appealing for information after a woman was found unresponsive in Blackpool (PA)
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was found dead in Blackpool.

The woman was found dead after police and emergency service workers attended an address in Severn Road at 7.03pm on Boxing Day following reports a woman was unresponsive, Lancashire Constabulary said.

The man, from Manchester, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and have said they are particularly keen to speak to anybody who saw anyone entering or leaving number 32 Severn Street between 12pm on Christmas Day and 6.30pm on Boxing Day.

They are also asking the public to review CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

Det Supt Neil Drummond said the investigation is “very much ongoing”.

“First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time,” he said.

“We have launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of how she died. Although we have made an arrest, our investigation is very much ongoing and you will see officers in the area today carrying out inquiries.

“If you have any information you feel may assist our inquiry, please speak to officers at the scene.”

Alternatively, anyone with any information can email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 996 of December 26 2022.

