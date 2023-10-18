Man who died at bus stop when BMW crashed into queue named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who died while waiting at a bus stop when a car crashed into him has been named by police.

Joe Scott, 19, was among a number of people waiting at a stop in West Denton Way, Newcastle, at around 4pm on Sunday, when they were injured by a grey BMW.

Emergency services attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Scott, from Blakelaw, Newcastle, could not be saved and he died at the scene.

Two women who were also stood at the bus stop and were injured in the collision were taken to hospital.

One sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital, while the other sustained non-serious injuries and has since been discharged.

Northumbria Police said three men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

One of those men, aged 21, has now been released under investigation, while two others have been told they face no further action.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Joe’s loved ones at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We will offer them all of the support they need as they come to terms with their loss and ask that their privacy is respected.”

Sgt Bartle added: “A full and thorough investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, particularly those who were in the area and have dash cam footage in the moments leading up to the collision, to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision should use the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.