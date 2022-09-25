Two officers suffer life-threatening injuries after collision

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two police officers have been left with life-threatening injuries after a road traffic collision with another car in Suffolk.

Police were called shortly after 1.20am on Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B1112 in Eriswell, where a grey BMW was in collision with a marked police car – a white Peugeot 308.

Emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), attended the incident.

Two male police officers – the driver and passenger of the police car – were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by land ambulance having sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Suffolk Police said he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and has since been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

It is understood that the two officers were not responding to an emergency call and were not in pursuit of the BMW at the time of the collision.

The B1112 remained closed on Sunday afternoon in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk as authorities carry out their investigation and recover the vehicles.

Suffolk Police is urging anyone with information to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of 25 September via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, emailing: ben.hawkins@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101.