Three British passengers missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three Britons are believed to be missing after a boat carrying tourists burst into flames off the Egyptian coast.

Twelve other Britons are said to have been rescued from the boat, off the coast of Marsa Alam in the Red Sea, a popular tourist resort.

A total of 29 people were reportedly on board.

The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.

Footage on social media appeared to show the boat almost entirely engulfed in flames and smoke.

Authorities said initial reports suggested the fire was the result of an electrical fault.

The Foreign Office is supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesperson said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”