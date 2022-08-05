Bob Dylan and Eurythmics albums get blue vinyl release in aid of Unicef

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Albums by Bob Dylan, Carole King, Eurythmics and more are being re-released as blue vinyl records to raise money for Unicef UK’s children’s emergency fund.

The Clash, Foo Fighters, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Leon Bridges, Little Mix and Prince also feature among the 10 albums available to win via a prize draw on Crowdfunder.

Forty-eight copies of each record have been pressed in recognition of Unicef’s ability to respond to emergencies affecting children within 48 hours.

Eurythmics stars Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

The albums include The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan from 1963, King’s Grammy-winning 1971 record Tapestry and Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), released by British pop duo Eurythmics in 1983.

Also included is a 50th anniversary edition of Joplin’s album Pearl, Live at Monterey by Hendrix and 2020’s Confetti by girl group Little Mix.

Each of the vinyl records has been pressed in Unicef’s signature cyan blue, individually numbered from one to 48 and adorned with a numbered holographic Unicef edition sticker.

Its children’s emergency fund helps those affected by conflict and disaster in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox said: “I am passionate about music and human rights. Over the years I’ve tried to use my voice and my platform to draw support and attention to the issues of injustice and discrimination.

“Music has phenomenal potential to communicate and connect with people all over the world, so I’m delighted that Eurythmics’ album, Sweet Dreams (are made of this) is being used to raise funding for Unicef UK.”

Bob Dylan (Universal Music Publishing Group/PA) (PA Media)

Her former bandmate Dave Stewart added: “We’re coming up to the 40th anniversary of Sweet Dreams which is just unbelievable, doesn’t time fly!

“It’s a record which I still love and that Annie and I are both so proud of, so for it to be included alongside the likes of Hendrix, Joplin and Dylan is an honour.

“Knowing that the money raised from the draw will all be donated to Unicef is the icing on the cake.”

Robbie Williams, who has been a Unicef UK ambassador since 2000, said the charity was “undoubtedly there for every child, in every emergency”.

He added: “That’s why I’m so excited to be supporting Blue Vinyl this year, as the power that music can have to bring people together for a common purpose can be just as life changing.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Unicef UK, said he was “so proud” Unicef was collaborating with “such an incredible and talented team of musical artists and industry figures”.

He added: “Support such as this is urgently needed in Ukraine, where more than half of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children have been forced to flee the ongoing violence.

“I met some of these children recently, during my visit to Romania with Unicef, where I saw first-hand how incredibly vital Unicef’s work is.

“Believe me when I say that the money donated to the Children’s Emergency Fund really does make such a life-changing difference to so many children and families around the world.”

The blue vinyl will be displayed on floor-to-ceiling screens at Outernet London until August 10, when entries for the prize draw close. Enter online.