Cast of Full House will ‘grieve as a family’ following death of Bob Saget

The cast members paid an emotional tribute to ‘our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob’.

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 11 January 2022 06:46
The cast of Full House said they will ‘grieve as a family’ following the death of Bob Saget (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(AP)

The cast of US sitcom Full House have said they will “grieve as a family” following the death of comedian Bob Saget

In a joint statement on social media, they paid emotional tribute to “our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob” and said tears of laughter had been replaced with ones of sadness.

The 65-year-old, who was best known for starring in the show, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando Florida on Sunday.

Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

Cast of Full House

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

In a statement posted to Instagram they said: “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family.

“And now we grieve as a family.

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love.

“No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

The post was signed off from “John, Dave Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate”.

Members of the sitcom had previously posted individual tributes as an outpouring of grief followed the news of Saget’s death.

