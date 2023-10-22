What the papers say – October 22

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death aged 86.

The Sun on Sunday, Sunday People and Daily Star Sunday all call the Manchester United and England legend a “hero”, with the Sunday Mirror also paying tribute on its front page.

Elsewhere, The Observer reports the US is urging Israel not to launch a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A Hamas fugitive lives in a council property in London, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the US is calling on the UK to recognise Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

The Sunday Express says Islamic extremists are attempting to hijack pro-Palestinian rallies.

And the Mail on Sunday leads with Israel vowing to launch a military strike against Iran if Hezbollah joins the war.