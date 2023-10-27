Teenager charged with public order offence over Sir Bobby Charlton chants

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a public order offence after chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at a Manchester City home game.

Greater Manchester Police said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed with conditions not to attend any regulated football matches.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Youth Court on November 13.

The force added that a 14-year-old boy, who was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident, will be dealt with out of court.

Police launched an investigation into footage of chants at Manchester City’s home game against Brighton on Saturday.

City’s manager Pep Guardiola criticised the chanting, with the club also denouncing it as “vile”.

The chanting took place soon after the death of Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby was publicly announced.

Sir Bobby, a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team, died aged 86 on Saturday.