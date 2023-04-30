One person dead and seven with stab wounds after ‘altercation’ in Cornwall

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died and seven others suffered stab wounds during a “serious altercation” in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds.

A man in his 30s was confirmed dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said his next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson

The force said at least seven other men and women had been injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

None were said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Bodmin had been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

“This is a live and active police investigation and I would urge people not to speculate on social media, but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”

Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims Rob Youngman, East Cornwall local policing superintendent

East Cornwall local policing superintendent Rob Youngman said: “This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst inquiries are ongoing.

“Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

“Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.

“Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dashcam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road.”