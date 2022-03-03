Body of missing Irishwoman found on English coastline
Bernadette Connolly, 45, from Co Dublin has been missing since Friday January 7.
The body of a missing Irishwoman has been found on the English coastline.
Bernadette Connolly, 45, from Co Dublin had been missing since January 7.
She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach
Her family made several public appeals for help in their efforts to find her.
On Thursday evening Irish police confirmed that her body had been recovered from the coastline close to Blackpool.
“Following the recovery of a body on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on February 4 2022 and confirmed DNA analysis from the UK police today Thursday March 3 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Bernadette Connolly, 45 years, has been stood down,” the Garda said in a statement.
“An Garda Siochana would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.