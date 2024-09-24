Body of journalist who died in Gibraltar returned to family

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The body of a journalist who died on holiday in Gibraltar has been returned to his family, as police continue to investigate what happened.

David Knowles, 32, who covered the Ukraine war for the Daily Telegraph, died earlier this month.

UK counter-terrorism officers who were drafted in to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) investigation have returned home.

A post-mortem examination took place at St Bernard’s Hospital in the British overseas territory on September 12 and a coroner’s investigation is under way.

The RGP said there are no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death and the investigation continues.

After Mr Knowles’s death, a family spokesman said: “We note the statement from the RGP today about David, particularly the assertion that ‘there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death’.

“We do not wish to say anything further while the authorities continue their investigations and ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”