Body found in search for missing Bath woman
A body was discovered in Loch Ness on Wednesday.
A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.
The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.
The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.
Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.
Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
