Body found in river search for missing 15-year-old

Police have found the body of a boy after a 15-year-old vanished when a group of teenagers got into trouble in the River Eden in Carlisle.

The local youngster’s loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Cumbria Police said.

No formal identification has been carried out yet.

Another boy, 14, was airlifted to hospital and is in a critical condition, the force said on Saturday.

This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Police

Officers were alerted to four boys struggling in the water in the city’s Rosehill area at 6.41pm on Friday, with a large search launched.

The body was found just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.

“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.

“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner, police said.