Body of missing pensioner found in canal

Linlithgow pensioner Jack Brown was reported missing to police on Thursday.

Dan Barker
Thursday 20 January 2022 22:39
Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

The body of a missing man has been found in the Union Canal, Police Scotland have said.

Linlithgow pensioner Jack Brown was reported missing to police on Thursday, with officers launching a search for the 83-year-old whose welfare they were “growing increasingly concerned for”.

He was last seen alive in Preston Road at about 4.15pm, but just five hours later his body was found in the Union Canal near the West Lothian town.

The body of Jack Brown, 83, was found on Thursday (Police Scotland)

Formal identification is still to take place, but officers have said they have made his family aware of the discovery.

Recommended

Police Scotland said they were not treating the death as suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in