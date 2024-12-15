Motorcyclist in his 20s killed in Bolton crash
The incident happened on Saturday.
A man in his 20s has been killed after a crash between a car and his motorbike.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe that a Skoda Fabia travelling east along Chorley Old Road in Horwich, Bolton, “crossed directly into the path of an oncoming motorbike which has caused the collision”.
The incident happened on Saturday at around 9.40pm and the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the Skoda Fabia, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He is in police custody.
GMP’s serious collision investigation Unit (SCIU) has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
They would also like to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage, from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.