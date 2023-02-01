Bonnie Tyler says she will never get bored of singing Total Eclipse Of The Heart

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Welsh rock star Bonnie Tyler said she will never get bored of singing Total Eclipse Of The Heart as she received an MBE at Windsor Castle.

The 71-year-old’s ballad was released 40 years ago, but she said she is immensely lucky to be able to perform the famous song – alongside her other smash hit, Holding Out For A Hero.

Tyler, who received her honour from the Prince of Wales on Wednesday, told the PA news agency: “Lots of people ask me aren’t you fed up of singing it, but there is no way, I love it and everybody does, it is a karaoke classic.”

She added that she never expected to be awarded an MBE, but did not think twice about accepting.

She said: “I never ever thought I would have something like this, my mother and father would be so proud.

“To be nominated for a Grammy was wonderful, but to be given an MBE for something I absolutely love doing is a highlight of my career.”

The musician, born Gaynor Sullivan in Skewen, Wales, has been an ambassador for the Prince of Wales trust for several years, and met Prince William and his family at Cardiff Castle last year.

She said she would not expect the prince to be a fan of her music, but recalled a “lovely gesture” from their first meeting.

She added: “When I did a concert in Cardiff for the Queen’s Jubilee, the Prince of Wales came down with Catherine and the children and he said he’d played them some of my music on the way down so that they would know who they were meeting.”

As the Prince of Wales awarded Tyler her MBE, she said they had a lovely conversation about her career in music.

She said: “What I loved about it is Prince William just had this big smile, he asked me about touring and said it was nice to see me again.”

Tyler has released more than 15 albums across five decades of work in the music industry, and added that she has no plans for slowing down.

“I’ve been so very lucky in my life to work with some of the best producers and songwriters in the world,” she said.

“Just finished a massive tour of Brazil and South America, I do so much work across the world, and I get recognised a lot more in other countries.”

“I’ve got a big tour coming up at the end of this year, but for now I’m off to Denmark and Brussels in March.”