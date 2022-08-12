Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Nonsense’ to say Labour has not been leading on cost of living – Starmer

The Labour leader used a swear word when pressed to come up with a nickname for Boris Johnson.

Neil Pooran
Friday 12 August 2022 18:48
The Labour leader spoke at an Edinburgh Fringe show (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Labour leader spoke at an Edinburgh Fringe show (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “nonsense” to claim his party has not been leading on the cost-of-living crisis.

He also described Boris Johnson as a “bulls***er” when pressed to come up with a nickname for the Prime Minister.

He was interviewed by Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at an Edinburgh Fringe event on Friday.

Mr Dale said there had been criticism of Labour’s stance but said “all politicians have to take holidays”.

He spoke to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Sir Keir said: “This business that we haven’t been leading on this is pretty nonsense actually.”

He continued: “The Labour party actually has been all over this for the best part of a year because energy prices and what we would do about them was the dominant theme of our conference last year.

“I said we’ve got to have not just crisis management, but deal with the problem more substantially.”

He said he was a “massive fan” of insulating homes better.

Mr Dale also asked the Labour leader to come up with a nickname for the Prime Minister, who has in the past taunted him as “Captain Hindsight” and “Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest”.

He said: “What frustrates me is that if you’re the Prime Minister, you’re in the unique position of pulling those levers to make a real change for people.

“That man Johnson made promises he never intended to keep.

“They were empty promises. That is the worst kind of politics, pretending you’re going to do something – knowing you’re not going to do it and not caring.

“Levelling up, there isn’t a strategic plan or the resources to do it. Dealing with entrenched inequality is hugely important.”

He concluded by saying: “He’s a bulls***er.”

Sir Keir spoke about his upbringing (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Labour leader also spoke about his own “modest” upbringing and how it affected his understanding of thepressures people are facing today.

He said: “I’m not complaining. I was very, very lucky.

“I went from that working-class background to heading up the Crown Prosecution Service. I had fantastic opportunity.

“But we couldn’t pay our bills sometimes, we struggled.” 

Recommended

He also praised his deputy leader Angela Rayner, saying he would make her deputy prime minister if Labour won the next election.

He said: “I think Angela’s story is absolutely incredible and she’s an incredible individual.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in