Boris Johnson records £2.5m advance for speaking gigs

Mr Johnson has made a significant amount of money since leaving office last year.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 08 February 2023 13:04
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has declared a nearly £2.5 million advance payment for speaking events.

According to the MPs’ register of financial interests, the former prime minister received £2,488,387.53 as an advance for speaking engagements arranged via the Harry Walker Agency, which has an address in New York.

Mr Johnson also once again declared “concessionary use of accommodation for me and my family in January”, valued at £10,000 and provided by Lady Carole Bamford. He declared the use of accommodation from January to February, provided by Lord Anthony and Lady Bamford, at a value of £3,500.

It adds to the multimillion-pound sum that Mr Johnson has received since leaving office at the end of last summer, mostly for speaking fees but also for his upcoming memoirs.

The money comes on top of the £84,000 salary Mr Johnson receives as an MP, with the former premier among the highest-earning parliamentarians since leaving office.

