What the papers say – April 29

Saturday’s newspapers are led by the resignation of BBC chairman Richard Sharp.

The Guardian, Financial Times and The Independent all report how Mr Sharp’s resignation came after he was found to have broken the rules by failing to disclose his role in helping former Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee.

Staying with the BBC, the Daily Express leads with Tory MPs demanding Match of the Day host Gary Lineker be barred from voicing political opinions.

Elsewhere, The Sun says official documents about a £1.3 billion Royal Navy “hunter killer” submarine were found in the toilets of a Wetherspoons pub.

The Times leads with a hospital warning that an imminent nationwide strike by NHS nurses will put the safety of sick children at risk.

Another NHS warning is on the front of The Telegraph, with concerns surgeons are only carrying out scheduled operations one day a fortnight.

The i reports mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group are fighting in Sudan.

The Daily Mirror says a poll has found most Britons agree with the King’s bid to trim down the monarchy.

The Daily Mail continues its campaign to axe the “tourist tax”.

And the Daily Star says 50% of women believe they barbecue better than men.