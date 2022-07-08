Vara in Belfast for first visit as Northern Ireland Secretary
He was appointed to the role on Thursday after Brandon Lewis joined scores of ministers resigning from Boris Johnson’s Government.
New Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited the region for the first time since his appointment.
Mr Vara was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday following the resignation of Brandon Lewis.
Mr Lewis joined scores of Conservative ministers who left the Cabinet in a revolt against Mr Johnson, who later announced his own resignation – though he intends to stay in post until his successor is found.
Mr Vara visited the Prince’s Trust in Belfast on Friday, where he met young people supported by the charity’s work.
He said: “It was fantastic to visit the Prince’s Trust on my first visit to Northern Ireland as Secretary of State today and learn more about how the charity supports young people by developing their confidence and the skills needed to succeed through education, training and employment.
“As we build a fairer, more equal, and tolerant society in Northern Ireland, the Government remains committed to increasing respect, understanding and reconciliation between communities in Northern Ireland, and helping to build a better environment for future generations.
“I look forward to meeting with more people from across Northern Ireland in the days and weeks ahead.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.