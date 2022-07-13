What the papers say – July 13

Several Tory leadership contenders dropping out of the race leads Wednesday’s papers.

The Guardian and i report the field of candidates to replace Boris Johnson has been reduced to eight after Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps and Rehman Chishti dropped out of the race.

The Daily Express and Financial Times lead with loyalists to Mr Johnson putting their support behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Rishi Sunak, who says he will run the economy with “common-sense Thatcherism” if he becomes the next prime minister.

Mr Johnson’s outing has sparked a “backlash” from red wall voters, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, Metro reports Britain’s emergency services are on “red alert” as the heat wave threatens to break the UK’s 38.7C record.

The Daily Mirror says the nation’s recycling is being “illegally dumped and burned in Turkey”.

The Sun leads with Boris Becker teaching sports science in jail.

And the Daily Star questions Gary Lineker’s salary at the BBC.