What the papers say – June 17

Boris Johnson and mortgage rate increases feature across the front pages in Britain.

PA Reporter
Saturday 17 June 2023 02:42
Boris Johnson once again dominated the front pages across the UK on Saturday as the fallout from partygate continues. (PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson once again dominates the front pages across the UK as the fallout from partygate continues.

The Daily Mirror continues its focus on Mr Johnson, telling the former PM to take note after the King’s Birthday Honours list was announced.

The Independent reveals an eyewitness account of Mr Johnson’s “boozing, bragging and blatant rule-breaking”.

The Times says security concerns have been raised after security services found highly sensitive material in Mr Johnson’s notebooks.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express relays a message from Mr Johnson, who is urging his allies to ignore the partygate “farce” and to “move on”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times say the Government is facing a “financial timebomb” as homeowners are set to face an increase in monthly payments before the next election.

Mortgage rates also make the front of the i, with the paper revealing banks are pocketing £4.8 billion by increasing home loans faster than savings.

The Daily Telegraph says Bank of England boss Mark Carney is blaming Brexit for inflation and Britain’s slow financial growth.

The Daily Mail reports the first hose ban is already in place with the restrictions placed on more than one million people.

And the Daily Star says naturists are urging the public to skinny dip in the midst of Britain’s 30C heatwave.

