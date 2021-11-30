Boris Johnson gifted Hanukkah menorah and immediately breaks it
The PM shook the candelabra above his head, sending parts flying across the stage
Boris Johnson was presented with a menorah while at a business lunch to mark Hanukkah yesterday, before waving it in the air and immediately breaking it moments after receiving it.
The menorah was presented to the prime minister by Lord Polak, the Conservative Friends for Israel honorary president, at London’s Park Plaza Hotel.
While walking off stage with the gift, Mr Johnson shook the candelabra above his head, sending parts of the menorah flying across the stage.
The blunder amused Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid, also in attendance at the event, as the PM and Lord Polak got down on their knees to collect up the loose parts.
It comes as Boris Johnson has been keeping himself at an arm’s length from Dr Jennie Harries’ suggestion that people should should avoid unnecessary social contacts in the run-up to Christmas in light of the new omicron variant of coronavirus.
The senior health advisor said that it was right to be “careful” about socialising “when we don’t particularly need to,”
During a visit to a vaccination centre, the PM said: “We are not changing the guidance on how you should basically be living your life… Providing people continue to be cautious and sensible, we think that’s the right approach”.
There are currently 13 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in England.
