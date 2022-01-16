What the papers say – January 16

The nation’s front pages focus on Boris Johnson and his attempt to hold onto his leadership as more Tory MPs join the chorus calling for his reignition. Also featured is the embattled Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles this week as the monarchy moves to distance itself from his sexual assault case.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story and photo featuring Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson at a West End club in London breaching Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance.

The Observer says Tory MPs will oust the Prime Minister from Downing Street if he tries to doge the blame for “partygate”.

The Sunday Express cites a senior Government source’s claim that all Covid restrictions will be dropped across England in 10 days, which comes as Mr Johnson “fights for his political life”.

The Sunday Times also reports the PM will be taking desperate measures to “save his own skin”, including a “mass clearout of No 10” and a “series of populist announcements” as he “blames everyone but himself for the crisis”.

The Sunday Mirror carries the latest in the Duke of York’s sexual assault case, with the paper reporting the embattled royal’s lawyers plan to adopt a “false memory” line of questioning with his accuser .

Sunday People also focuses on the duke after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears revealed in new figures that long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes the Government is imposing new “party taxes” on celebration supplies including plastic wine glasses, cutlery and balloons.