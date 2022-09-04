What the papers say – September 4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Speculation about a Boris Johnson come-back features on the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on a “two-fold” approach from LizTruss to the energy crisis if she is made prime minister, while The Observer reports the Foreign Secretary has been warned not to fill her Cabinet with “Johnson loyalists”.

The Sunday Mirror also warns of a “plot to bring back Boris”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has written in the Sunday Express to tell Tories to “stop fighting” on one of his last days as Prime Minister.

The Sun reports Emily Atack will address unwanted sexual attention “from a very young age” as part of a new documentary.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports 58% of teachers are feeding hungry students.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is front page of The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports “horrific” treatment of refugees sent to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star Sunday says secret service MI5 is looking for “tubby agents”.