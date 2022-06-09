Johnson tries hand at bricklaying on visit intended to help cement his future

The PM met students at Blackpool and The Fylde College on Thursday.

Eleanor Barlow
Thursday 09 June 2022 15:11
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met students at Blackpool and The Fylde College (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a go at levelling up a brick wall as he met construction students in Lancashire.

The Conservative leader, who is trying to cement his future after a revolt against his leadership earlier this week, visited Blackpool and The Fylde College on Thursday.

Before giving a speech setting out pledges to help with the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Johnson was given a tour of the college’s Construction Skills Centre.

The Prime Minister used a spirit level to check his work (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bricklaying student Alex showed the Prime Minister how to lay mortar and bricks and use a spirit level to check they are even.

After having a go, Mr Johnson said: “That’s not too bad. That’ll definitely stay up.”

But as he met students in another room, he admitted: “My bricklaying was pretty terrible. They haven’t fallen down yet.”

Cassidy, an apprentice plumber at the college, demonstrated how to bend copper piping, leading the PM to joke he was like spoon-bending illusionist Uri Geller.

Mr Johnson was also shown how to bend copper piping (Pegter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

He told the student: “Precious stuff, copper. People are trying to nick it the whole time.”

During his speech, the Prime Minister said the Government is skilling up British people by investing in colleges such as Blackpool and The Fylde.

He said: “380,000 now have gone off welfare into work out of the Way to Work scheme, above all by skilling up British people with the Lifetime Skills Guarantee and all the investments that this Government is proud to make into fantastic colleges such as the one I’m proud to be standing in today.”

