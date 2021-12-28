What the papers say – December 28
The front pages are dominated by Boris Johnson giving New Year’s Eve parties the go-ahead.
The nation’s papers are almost wholly dedicated to the Prime Minister’s announcement of a Covid curb-free New Year’s Eve.
The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i lead with the PM confirming on Twitter there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed in England before the end of 2021.
The story also features on the front of The Independent, with the paper reporting the door remains open for measures to come into force in January.
The Daily Mail and Daily Star both celebrate the move, while the Daily Mirror questions why Mr Johnson did not make the announcement in person.
The Guardian says the decision puts England at odds with the other UK nations, which have all put limits on social gatherings and mass events.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with a warning that soaring gas and electricity bills will create an “enormous crisis” in 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.