Boris Johnson ‘feeling well’ and due to take meetings after minor operation

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the routine procedure ‘went well’ and Mr Johnson is ‘pleased to be back in No 10’.

Amy Gibbons
Monday 20 June 2022 16:42
Boris Johnson is “feeling well” following a minor sinus operation and is due to take meetings this afternoon, Downing Street said (PA)
Boris Johnson is “feeling well” following a minor sinus operation and is due to take meetings this afternoon, Downing Street said (PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson is “feeling well” following a minor sinus operation and is due to take meetings this afternoon, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the routine procedure “went well” and Mr Johnson is “pleased to be back in No 10”.

Earlier, the spokesman said the PM underwent a “very minor routine operation related to his sinuses” at a London hospital on Monday morning.

“He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning,” he said.

“He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am.”

Recommended

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab remains on hand to assist with any major decisions (PA)
(PA Wire)

It is understood Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab remains on hand to assist with any major decisions, in line with the general advice to the public on not making significant choices for the first 24 hours after undergoing general anaesthesia.

However, Mr Johnson remains Prime Minister and will continue acting as such.

The spokesman said Mr Johnson is due to take meetings on Monday afternoon and will chair a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Asked earlier who was in charge of the UK nuclear accounts during the procedure, the spokesperson said Mr Raab and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were aware in advance and that Mr Johnson was under for a “relatively brief time”.

Procedures were in place so that any significant decisions could be deferred to Mr Raab before Mr Johnson resumed duties, the spokesman said.

The operation was on the NHS and scheduled “for a while”.

Recommended

It is understood it took place at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.

Mr Johnson’s sinus issue was not understood to be related to his Covid illness in 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in